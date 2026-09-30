iPhone Duo yield stuck at 60%: Apple's foldable faces production delays ahead of Oct 23 launch

Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, is reportedly facing production challenges ahead of its October 23 launch. Foxconn's final assembly yield had reached just over 60% as of September 17, according to China's Jiemian News, potentially limiting the number of units available during the initial sales period. Apple has stringent quality requirements, while the foldable design is more complex, making the production ramp-up slower, the report said.

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Apple, Foxconn, and several component suppliers, including Samsung Display, are reportedly working to address production challenges. Production lines in China are still being adjusted, while suppliers are improving equipment, processes, and manufacturing parameters, Jiemian News reported. The iPhone Duo was announced by Apple on September 9 and is set to open for pre-orders on October 16, with on-sale dates starting October 23.

iPhone Duo assembly yield remains above 60% On September 21, Jiemian News reported that a Foxconn supply chain source had said the iPhone Duo's final assembly yield was slightly above 60% as of September 17. The report, quoting a source, added that it could take another six months to a year for the production line to achieve a more mature yield that meets Apple's quality standards.

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As Foxconn ramps up production, it is continuously adjusting equipment, production methods and manufacturing conditions, the report said. Supply-chain sources told Jiemian News that suppliers are also waiting to see whether some quality requirements can be relaxed to accelerate production.

Foldable display and hinge add to production challenges The reported issues are not limited to final assembly. Jiemian News said Samsung Display's foldable OLED panels and hinge-related components had previously faced low yields, delivery delays and design changes. These delays have reduced the time available to Foxconn to fine-tune the final assembly process.

According to Jiemian News, Apple had also experimented with liquid metal for parts of the hinge before rethinking the design ahead of mass production. According to Apple's official specifications, the iPhone Duo's precision hinge is covered by a 3D-printed titanium piece.

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Initial iPhone Duo supply could be limited A supply chain source told Jiemian News that Apple plans to sell approximately 6 million to 8 million units of the iPhone Duo globally in 2026. This compares with an average of 20-30 million units shipped for a typical iPhone Pro or Pro Max model. The publication noted that a retail source had attributed Apple's sales guidance to a figure of more than 5 million units.

A separate September 23 report by MyDrivers said one of the device's contract manufacturers was effectively facing a choice between improving yield and increasing output. Increasing production could result in more usable and defective units, potentially increasing scrap costs, the report said.

Apple has not confirmed the reported yield figures. The company has said that the iPhone Duo will go on sale in India and other markets from October 23, with pre-orders opening on October 16. The phone starts at ₹2,99,900 in India.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.