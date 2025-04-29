iPhone Fold: Apple is preparing for launch of its first foldable, here’s everything you need to know

Apple is planning something big for its upcoming 20th anniversary in 2027 with major changes to its iPhone lineup. However, one of the most anticipated products for 2027 is iPhone Fold, Apple’s first-ever foldable device. Reportedly, Apple has already built plans for an iPhone Fold, including the elements required to bring the idea to real life. While, still have quite a long time to see iPhone Fold, the device has already started to appear in the rumour mills, giving us insiders into what the device will look like. Therefore, if you have been waiting for an Apple foldable, then here’s everything we know so far about the device and when it may officially debut globally.

iPhone Fold: What to expect According to a Bloomberg report by analyst Mark Gurman, the iPhone Fold and iPhone 20 lineup will be introduced in 2027 during Apple’s 20th anniversary. Both models will be designed and manufactured in China due to the bold changes. Earlier, it was speculated that the manufacturing may shift to India due to the ongoing tariff war between China and the US. As of now, the US government has raised the tariffs on China by 145%, causing a major rift in the market. Despite the problems, Apple will likely rely on China for the manufacturing of its iPhone Fold.

Coming to iPhone Fold’s design and features, it reported that the foldable could feature a 7.8-inch main foldable display and a 5.5-inch cover display. However, the display may not support an in-display fingerprint scanner. As of now, it is believed to be a book-style fold that may feature a metallic glass hinge, and it may also retain a glass build. The iPhone Fold could feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel and a single front-facing camera.