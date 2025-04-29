iPhone Fold: Apple is preparing for launch of its first foldable, here’s everything you need to know

iPhone Fold is set to launch in 2027, with Apple’s 20th anniversary. Know what we can expect with Apple’s first foldable.

Aishwarya Panda
Published29 Apr 2025, 07:36 PM IST
Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s first iPhone foldable.
Here's everything you need to know about Apple's first iPhone foldable.

Apple is planning something big for its upcoming 20th anniversary in 2027 with major changes to its iPhone lineup. However, one of the most anticipated products for 2027 is iPhone Fold, Apple’s first-ever foldable device. Reportedly, Apple has already built plans for an iPhone Fold, including the elements required to bring the idea to real life. While, still have quite a long time to see iPhone Fold, the device has already started to appear in the rumour mills, giving us insiders into what the device will look like. Therefore, if you have been waiting for an Apple foldable, then here’s everything we know so far about the device and when it may officially debut globally. 

iPhone Fold: What to expect 

According to a Bloomberg report by analyst Mark Gurman, the iPhone Fold and iPhone 20 lineup will be introduced in 2027 during Apple’s 20th anniversary. Both models will be designed and manufactured in China due to the bold changes. Earlier, it was speculated that the manufacturing may shift to India due to the ongoing tariff war between China and the US. As of now, the US government has raised the tariffs on China by 145%, causing a major rift in the market. Despite the problems, Apple will likely rely on China for the manufacturing of its iPhone Fold. 

Coming to iPhone Fold’s design and features, it reported that the foldable could feature a 7.8-inch main foldable display and a 5.5-inch cover display. However, the display may not support an in-display fingerprint scanner. As of now, it is believed to be a book-style fold that may feature a metallic glass hinge, and it may also retain a glass build. The iPhone Fold could feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel and a single front-facing camera.

iPhone Fold: Price 

While it's quite early to make an assumption surrounding the pricing, but it is anticipated that the iPhone Fold will likely cost between $2000 to $2500 (approx Rs. 2,13,040). Furthermore, the production of the iPhone Fol could start by the end of 2026. Therefore, we have to wait a long time to get a glimpse of Apple’s first foldable. Additionally, it is also uncertain whether the foldable will make a global debut.

