iPhone makers plant to remain shut for three more days

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days, a senior government official said, extending a week-long closure following workers' protests sparked by a food poisoning incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days, a senior government official said, extending a week-long closure following workers' protests sparked by a food poisoning incident.

The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on Dec. 30, according to the person close to the matter who was not authorised to speak with media and declined to be identified. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on Dec. 30, according to the person close to the matter who was not authorised to speak with media and declined to be identified. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

A separate government source had said last week that the plant was closed on Dec. 18 and was expected to remain shut until Dec. 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gates of the factory, which is on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai, were open on Monday morning and some vehicles were moving in and out but the area was mostly deserted.

The plant makes iPhone 12 models, and media reports have said Apple has started trial production of its flagship iPhone 13 at the factory recently. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Foxconn also makes phones for Xiaomi India and this long closure will impact the production figures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}