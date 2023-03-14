There are several potential reasons why your iPhone may be running slow and feeling sluggish. These can include outdated software, insufficient storage space, background apps consuming too many system resources, and more. Fortunately, Apple has provided a variety of simple tips on its official support page that can help you troubleshoot these performance issues and improve your device's speed.

Check the network conditions

To ensure smooth functionality of apps, Apple suggests having a stable internet connection. However, if the network is congested, apps may take longer to display content. Additionally, while traveling in a vehicle, the device may appear slow as it switches between cell towers. In such cases, it is recommended to wait, try again in a different location, or use Wi-Fi.

If you encounter persistent issues with cellular data speed or performance in various locations, it is advisable to contact your carrier for assistance.

Be aware of your cellular data

To close an app that’s not responding on your iPhone, you can follow these steps. From the Home Screen, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause slightly in the middle of the screen. On iPhone 8 or earlier, double-click the Home button to show your most recently used apps. Swipe right or left to find the app that you want to close. Swipe up on the app’s preview to close the app.

It is important to note that under normal conditions, forcing an app to close is not necessary and does not make your device run faster. In fact, an app takes longer to open after a force close because it has to reload all of its data, as mentioned by Apple.

Discover how to troubleshoot an app that keeps freezing

Maintain Adequate Storage on Your iPhone - Your device's performance can be affected if it has insufficient storage space. When installing new apps, updating iOS, downloading music, or recording videos, iOS automatically frees up space. It only removes items that can be downloaded again or are no longer required.

To check your device's storage, go to Settings > General > [Device] Storage.

For optimal performance, aim to keep at least 1GB of free space. If your available storage is consistently less than 1GB, your device's performance may suffer as iOS frequently frees up space to accommodate new content.

Turn off the Low power mode in device

Low Power Mode is designed to help save battery life on your iPhone or iPad by limiting certain features and functions that consume power. When this mode is enabled, your device's battery icon will appear yellow. However, this may also cause your device to operate slower or delay certain tasks.

If you require your iPhone or iPad to function optimally, consider turning off Low Power Mode. You can enable or disable this feature in the Battery section of your device's Settings.

Keep check of the battery life

Check your iPhone battery health in settings - To ensure your iPhone's peak performance, it's important to monitor your battery health. Over time, rechargeable batteries in all iPhone models will diminish in capacity and peak performance and eventually require replacement. Fortunately, iOS can display your battery health and recommend a replacement if necessary. Simply go to Settings > Battery and tap on Battery Health. Note that Battery Health is only available on iPhone.

Check the iPhone battery

If you are experiencing unresponsive or incorrect responses to taps on your iPhone's touch screen, restarting your device is a good first step. However, if the issue persists and seems to be happening in the same area of the screen across multiple apps, it may be necessary to contact Apple Support for further assistance.