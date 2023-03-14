iPhone running slow? A step by step guide to boost performance

To close an app that’s not responding on your iPhone, you can follow these steps. From the Home Screen, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause slightly in the middle of the screen. On iPhone 8 or earlier, double-click the Home button to show your most recently used apps. Swipe right or left to find the app that you want to close. Swipe up on the app’s preview to close the app.

