iPhone running slow? A step by step guide to boost performance

There are several potential reasons why your iPhone may be running slow and feeling sluggish. These can include outdated software, insufficient storage space, background apps consuming too many system resources, and more. Fortunately, Apple has provided a variety of simple tips on its official support page that can help you troubleshoot these performance issues and improve your device's speed.
Check the network conditions
To ensure smooth functionality of apps, Apple suggests having a stable internet connection. However, if the network is congested, apps may take longer to display content. Additionally, while traveling in a vehicle, the device may appear slow as it switches between cell towers. In such cases, it is recommended to wait, try again in a different location, or use Wi-Fi.
If you encounter persistent issues with cellular data speed or performance in various locations, it is advisable to contact your carrier for assistance.
Be aware of your cellular data
To close an app that’s not responding on your iPhone, you can follow these steps. From the Home Screen, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause slightly in the middle of the screen. On iPhone 8 or earlier, double-click the Home button to show your most recently used apps. Swipe right or left to find the app that you want to close. Swipe up on the app’s preview to close the app.
It is important to note that under normal conditions, forcing an app to close is not necessary and does not make your device run faster. In fact, an app takes longer to open after a force close because it has to reload all of its data, as mentioned by Apple.
