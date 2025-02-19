iPhone SE 4 launch today: Specs, features, price, everything to expect

Apple is expected to host a launch event today, February 19 to introduce its new product which is anticipated to be the awaited iPhone SE 4. Alongside the new generation iPhone SE 4, Apple is expected to introduce other products as well such as the second generation AirTag, iPad 11, and new iPad Air upgrade. However, fans are quite excited to know what Apple will introduce with the iPhone SE 4. Over the past few months, we have come across several leaks and rumours surrounding the device, giving us a glimpse of what we can expect. Therefore, check out the iPhone SE 4 roundup consisting of expected specs, features, India price, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone SE 4 launch: Everything we expect to launch today The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be the biggest upgrade in three years for Apple’s affordable smartphone series. From design to hardwire, Apple has integrated improved and advanced features to the smartphone which will likely grab much attention during launch. For starters, the new iPhone SE 4 will likely be known as iPhone 16e. While the new name is yet to be officially announced, but considering the upgrades, this might actually be the truth. The smartphone will likely feature a glass and aluminium build, similar to the iPhone 14 model with a display notch. Rumours also suggest a new Action Button and USB-C port. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of hardware upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 will likely feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the latest A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Apple will likely integrate its first in-house 5G chip which will eliminate the Qualcomm dependence. For photography, the smartphone may feature a 48MP single rear camera along with a 12MP front camera setup. Therefore, with upgraded resolutions and a new chip, the smartphone may capture high-quality images. In terms of battery, it may offer a similar battery as iPhone 14, but the confirmation is awaited.

iPhone SE 4 price in India Lastly, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced at $499 in the US. However, in India, it will likely be priced at around Rs.50000. As of now we expect a 128GB as a base variant, but there are rumours suggesting a 64GB base variant.