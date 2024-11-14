iPhone SE 4 launching in 2025: Refreshed design, powerful specs—minus the premium price
iPhone SE 4 speculation has reached a tipping point, months ahead of its expected launch. Here's everything you can expect from it.
iPhone SE 4’s potential launch in 2025 has already caused quite a stir in the tech community, and rightly so, considering the rumoured features and capabilities it could offer. In many ways, iPhone SE 4 may allow users to experience nearly everything the flagship iPhone 16 series has to offer, but at almost half the price. With that said, a great deal of information has already been leaked, including insights from notable sources like Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Here, let’s take a look at what we can expect from iPhone SE 4 when it launches next year, in 2025.