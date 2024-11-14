iPhone SE 4’s potential launch in 2025 has already caused quite a stir in the tech community, and rightly so, considering the rumoured features and capabilities it could offer. In many ways, iPhone SE 4 may allow users to experience nearly everything the flagship iPhone 16 series has to offer, but at almost half the price. With that said, a great deal of information has already been leaked, including insights from notable sources like Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Here, let’s take a look at what we can expect from iPhone SE 4 when it launches next year, in 2025.

Also Read: Apple is reportedly working on a camera, but it isn’t what you expect

iPhone SE 4 Could Sport Apple Intelligence, But At An Affordable Price

iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to support Apple’s AI functionality, which would make it the most affordable iPhone to offer this feature. Numerous leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could be the first in the SE series to include Apple’s artificial intelligence capabilities, or “Apple Intelligence," as the company prefers to call it.

It’s important to note that while the iPhone SE 4 will likely have these features, last year’s iPhone 15 lacks them. The main reason is expected to be the more recent processor in the SE 4, potentially paired with 8 GB of RAM. It's widely speculated that Apple may equip the iPhone SE 4 with the A18 chipset, following a trend of using the latest processors in SE models. This would allow Apple to provide Apple Intelligence features on the SE 4 through the newest chipset.

This chipset also contributes to predictions that the iPhone SE 4 could impact sales of the iPhone 16, as it may offer flagship features at a significantly lower price.

Also Read: iPhone 16 expected to get iOS 18.2 with new Apple AI features in early December: Report

iPhone SE 4 Is Expected With A Single Camera Setup In 2025

iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a single camera setup, but this is unlikely to be a major drawback; previous SE models have also used a single camera. Apple may continue this trend in the SE 4, further distinguishing it from the more costly iPhone 16 models. The SE 4 might include a single Fusion Camera, allowing for lossless optical-quality zoom up to 2x, enabling high-quality portrait shots without requiring a telephoto lens.

Although the SE 4 won’t offer an ultra-wide camera, research has repeatedly shown that users in the target market prefer zoom capabilities, so the lack of an ultra-wide lens may not be a significant issue.

However, these details should be taken with a grain of salt as Apple has not confirmed them.

iPhone SE 4 Price In India

As for the price in India, the iPhone SE 3 currently retails for ₹47,600 after a recent price cut. Based on this, it’s reasonable to expect that the iPhone SE 4 could be priced around ₹50,000. If it indeed includes Apple Intelligence, a fast processor, and other modern features at this price, it could be highly successful in the Indian market.

There’s also the possibility that Apple might slightly reduce the price, as it has done with the iPhone 16 Pro models. However, this seems unlikely given that the standard iPhone 16 models are still sold at the same price. Since Apple has been manufacturing its iPhone SE models in India, we may also see the iPhone SE 4 assembled locally.

Also Read: GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers

iPhone SE 4 Could Finally Mark A Departure From Big Bezels

In terms of design, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to bring a more modern, industrial look compared to the SE 3. It will likely eliminate the thick bezels reminiscent of older iPhones and may introduce Face ID instead of Touch ID. However, it’s unclear whether the front will feature a notch or Dynamic Island like the premium models. The sides are expected to be aluminium, with a glass back similar to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!