Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, with a potential launch set for March 2025. The anticipated release was hinted at by Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley following discussions with prominent electronics suppliers in Asia. The new model is expected to bring significant upgrades, moving away from the dated design of its predecessors.

Unlike the current iPhone SE models that draw inspiration from the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to adopt a more contemporary design, mirroring the aesthetics of the iPhone 14. It is expected to feature a sleek 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels, a modern upgrade that will also see the removal of the Touch ID button in favour of Face ID technology.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to house an advanced A-series chip, promising a faster and more efficient user experience. Reports also suggest the device will include 8GB of RAM, which would enhance multitasking and support advanced features. Photography enthusiasts may appreciate the inclusion of a single 48MP rear camera, designed to deliver clearer, sharper images. Additionally, Apple is expected to transition to a USB-C port for this model, moving away from its proprietary Lightning connector in line with its latest product updates.

A notable highlight of the iPhone SE 4 could be the tech giant’s first in-house 5G modem. This development would mark a significant milestone for the tech giant, as it seeks to reduce reliance on Qualcomm.

As for pricing, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to cost slightly more than the current model, which starts at $429 (approximately £350). This modest price increase would reflect the device's upgraded features. Apple is likely to introduce the handset through an online launch event, in keeping with its recent announcement formats.

