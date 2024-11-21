iPhone SE 4 leaks: Affordable pricing and premium features expected in 2025
Apple's iPhone SE 4, expected in March 2025, will likely showcase a contemporary design, improved specs including 8GB RAM, a 48MP camera, and transition to USB-C. It may also debut Apple's first 5G modem, marking a shift in hardware strategy.
Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next budget-friendly smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, with a potential launch set for March 2025. The anticipated release was hinted at by Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley following discussions with prominent electronics suppliers in Asia. The new model is expected to bring significant upgrades, moving away from the dated design of its predecessors.