iPhone storage full? Here’s how to transfer photos from iPhone to Mac or PC

Apple iPhone users often struggle to manage storage space on the device, requiring them to keep their data saved on other devices such as PC, Macs, or SD cards. But what causes the iPhone storage to get full? While there can be many factors such as large files, app storage, and others, iPhone’s photos and video could take up a large space of the device’s storage.

Therefore, if you do not wish to delete images but also want to empty your iPhone storage, then you can transfer photos to your Mac or other Windows PC. Check out the step-by-step guide on how to transfer photos from iPhone to MacBook or Windows PC.

Import photos from iPhone to Mac

Step 1: Firstly, connect your iPhone to your Mac using a USB cable.

Step 2: A prompt saying “Allow your accessory to connect to your computer" will appear on your screen, click on “Allow"

Step 3: Now, open the Photos app on your Mac

Step 4: Select, where you want to import your iPhone’s photos or videos. You can select an existing album or create a new one.

Step 5: Now simply select the photos and click the import button.

Note that if you have images saved on your iCloud then you do not need to import images to your Mac.

Import photos from iPhone to Windows PC

Step 1: On your Windows PC, download the Apple Devices app from the Microsoft Store

Step 2: Now, connect your iPhone to your PC using a USB cable.

Step 3: A prompt will appear on your screen which you have to allow for smooth transfer.

Step 4: Open the Photos app and select the images you want to transfer.

Step 5: Then select “Import" and “ From a USB device". Follow the on-screen instructions and them in the existing or new folder.

Apple said, “If you have iCloud Photos turned on, you’ll need to download the original, full-resolution versions of your photos to your iPhone or iPad before you import them to your PC."

Follow the above steps to transfer your images smoothly from iPhone to Mac and Windows PCs.

