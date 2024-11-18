iPhone storage full? Here’s how to transfer photos from iPhone to Mac or PC
Check out the step-by-step guide to transferring iPhone photos to Mac or Windows PCs.
Apple iPhone users often struggle to manage storage space on the device, requiring them to keep their data saved on other devices such as PC, Macs, or SD cards. But what causes the iPhone storage to get full? While there can be many factors such as large files, app storage, and others, iPhone’s photos and video could take up a large space of the device’s storage.