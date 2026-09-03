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iPhone Ultra could get MagSafe support, but Xiaomi 18 Fold may beat Apple to market

iPhone Ultra MagSafe support, foldable iPhone specs and price, iPhone Ultra vs Xiaomi 18 Fold comparison, iPhone 18 series launch date, and Apple foldable release on 9 September are the terms readers are checking.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published3 Sep 2026, 11:36 AM IST
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iPhone Fold represenative image.(AI generated)
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Apple’s first foldable iPhone could support MagSafe charging despite its reportedly ultra-thin design. Apple could introduce the magnetic charging system on the device, which is expected to be called the iPhone Ultra, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The foldable is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series and new Apple Watch models on 9 September.

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The reported MagSafe support would be significant, as the iPhone Ultra is expected to be around 4.5mm thick when unfolded. Recent leaked renders and dummy units have not shown the familiar MagSafe ring. Apple appears to have found a way to integrate the technology without adding significant bulk to the phone’s design, Gurman said.

iPhone Ultra could get MagSafe

Speaking to Tom’s Guide, Gurman reportedly said the foldable iPhone is likely to support MagSafe charging, with GSMArena also reporting on his comments. The feature would enable the phone to use Apple's current magnetic charging accessories.

Apple has already shown that the MagSafe can fit into a thin smartphone. The technology is said to be used by the company in the much slimmer iPhone Air, which could be a reference point for the foldable design. However, since a magnetic ring is not visible on any leaked units, the feature has not yet been confirmed.

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Book-style foldable with large displays

The iPhone Ultra is likely to be book-like and foldable. It is estimated to have a cover screen of around 5.5 inches and an inbuilt screen of about 7.8 inches.

It is also tipped to sport two rear cameras and Touch ID rather than Face ID. While the price in India has not been confirmed, Apple is reportedly aiming to charge over $2,000 for the device.

Also Read | iPhone 18: Leaked design, bigger battery, camera upgrades, price and launch date

Another potential concern is repair costs. The report also indicated that repairing a traditional iPhone might cost less than removing and replacing the inner foldable display due to the complexity of the foldable screen assembly.

Xiaomi 18 Fold launches ahead of Apple

Xiaomi just announced the launch of its first wide foldable phone, called the Xiaomi 18 Fold, in China on 7 September, ahead of Apple's rumoured foldable phone announcement. According to the tech advisor, the gadget will have a cover display measuring 5.38 inches and an inbuilt screen that measures 7.58 inches.

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Also Read | Apple tests Pencil for foldable iPhone; stylus debut may face delay

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is expected to be powered by the company's first XRing 03 chipset. There is no word on whether the launch will be global or China-only, but it's now reported to be China-only. This puts Xiaomi’s new foldable on the market just ahead of Apple’s anticipated iPhone Ultra reveal.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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