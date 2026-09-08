iPhone Ultra may lack Face ID and more: 5 features Apple’s first foldable could miss

The iPhone 18 Pro models may differ significantly from Apple's first foldable iPhone. The device has been referred to as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra in reports, with its design expected to be built around a foldable form factor.

Apple has not announced a foldable iPhone, but the company is reportedly working on one. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have revealed possible details about the device's display sizes, biometric system, camera setup and connectivity options. The foldable iPhone is also rumoured to cost more than $2,000.

No Face ID, Touch ID could return Face ID could be one of the biggest omissions on Apple's foldable iPhone. The device is reportedly expected to be about 4.5mm thick when unfolded, which could make it difficult to fit the TrueDepth hardware required for Face ID into the internal structure.

Instead, Apple could bring back Touch ID in the side-mounted power button, similar to the fingerprint sensor used on some iPad models.

Two cameras instead of a Telephoto Lens The foldable may also be equipped with an easier back camera setup as compared to the iPhone 18 Pro units.

Leaked dummy units reportedly come with a 48MP primary camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. A dedicated telephoto camera is reportedly absent. This would leave the foldable with fewer dedicated rear camera focal lengths than the Pro variants, which are likely to keep a more advanced multi-camera system.

5.5-inch outer display, 7.8-inch inner screen Mark Gurman reported that the foldable will have a 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch internal screen. The outer display would be used for normal smartphone functions, and the larger screen could accommodate apps, video and multitasking.

Apple is reportedly working on making the display crease less noticeable. Gurman previously revealed that the company is testing a liquid-metal hinge to be both durable and to reduce creasing.

MagSafe could still be included MagSafe is said to be expected to be kept despite its compactness in a foldable design. Speaking to Tom's Guide, Gurman confirmed that “all indications” suggest that MagSafe will be included. He also said that Apple had been able to fit the system into its Air-cepted iPhone Air, suggesting that the technology can be accommodated in a slim device.

Unusual button layout and eSIM-only design Dummy units indicate that the volume buttons could move to the top edge, while the left side may have few or no physical controls. It may be related to the internal component layout, but Apple hasn't confirmed this.