iPhone Ultra may lack Face ID and more: 5 features Apple’s first foldable could miss

The iPhone 18 Pro models may differ significantly from Apple's first foldable iPhone. The device has been referred to as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra in reports, with its design expected to be built around a foldable form factor.

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Apple has not announced a foldable iPhone, but the company is reportedly working on one. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have revealed possible details about the device's display sizes, biometric system, camera setup and connectivity options. The foldable iPhone is also rumoured to cost more than $2,000.

No Face ID, Touch ID could return Face ID could be one of the biggest omissions on Apple's foldable iPhone. The device is reportedly expected to be about 4.5mm thick when unfolded, which could make it difficult to fit the TrueDepth hardware required for Face ID into the internal structure.

Instead, Apple could bring back Touch ID in the side-mounted power button, similar to the fingerprint sensor used on some iPad models.

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Two cameras instead of a Telephoto Lens The foldable may also be equipped with an easier back camera setup as compared to the iPhone 18 Pro units.

Leaked dummy units reportedly come with a 48MP primary camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. A dedicated telephoto camera is reportedly absent. This would leave the foldable with fewer dedicated rear camera focal lengths than the Pro variants, which are likely to keep a more advanced multi-camera system.

5.5-inch outer display, 7.8-inch inner screen Mark Gurman reported that the foldable will have a 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch internal screen. The outer display would be used for normal smartphone functions, and the larger screen could accommodate apps, video and multitasking.

Apple is reportedly working on making the display crease less noticeable. Gurman previously revealed that the company is testing a liquid-metal hinge to be both durable and to reduce creasing.

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MagSafe could still be included MagSafe is said to be expected to be kept despite its compactness in a foldable design. Speaking to Tom's Guide, Gurman confirmed that “all indications” suggest that MagSafe will be included. He also said that Apple had been able to fit the system into its Air-cepted iPhone Air, suggesting that the technology can be accommodated in a slim device.

Unusual button layout and eSIM-only design Dummy units indicate that the volume buttons could move to the top edge, while the left side may have few or no physical controls. It may be related to the internal component layout, but Apple hasn't confirmed this.

The foldable also is anticipated to be eSIM only. Gurman and Kuo have both reportedly pointed to the removal of a physical SIM slot. The device may also be lacking in mmWave 5G due to the use of Apple's rumoured C2 modem. The Qualcomm modems will reportedly be continued in the US iPhone 18 Pro, as they are designed to support mmWave networks.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.