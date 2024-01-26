iPhone users on alert! Reports indicate data breaches through in-app ads and push notifications
iPhone users may be at risk of having their data and activities spied on through in-app ads and push notifications, as certain ads are being exploited to gather sensitive information and send it to security services.
In a shocking revelation, reports have emerged suggesting that iPhone users may be at risk of having their data and activities spied on through in-app ads and push notifications. A recent 9to5Mac report highlights that certain in-app ads are being exploited to gather sensitive information from iPhone users, which is then allegedly sent to security services, as reported by 404media. Another report claims that popular apps such as Facebook, TikTok, FB Messenger, Instagram, Threads, and others are utilizing a vulnerability in push notification services to collect user data without their knowledge.