Home / Technology / iPhone-maker Foxconn India workers hospitalised after food poisoning

iPhone-maker Foxconn India workers hospitalised after food poisoning

Several employees of a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, were hospitalised on Saturday
1 min read . 12:53 PM IST Reuters

  • A bulk of the Taiwanese manufacturer's workforce is women

Several employees of a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, were hospitalised on Saturday after a bout of food poisoning, a source familiar with the matter said.

The food poisoning occurred earlier this week at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives, said a second source. A bulk of the Taiwanese manufacturer's workforce is women.

It was not immediately clear how many workers are seriously ill and whether the incident would disrupt production at the plant in Sriperumbudur, which is on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai.

Foxconn also makes phones for Xiaomi India and other smartphone player

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

