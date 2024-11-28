iQOO 13 India launch next week: Check specs and expected price ahead of launch
iQOO 13 launches on December 3 in India; here's what you should know about it, including expected specs, price, and more.
iQOO 13 is set to be the brand's next major flagship for India, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is currently Qualcomm’s flagship chipset. It's also expected to come with several advanced features, including RGB LED lighting on the back. The phone is expected to launch soon, with a scheduled release date of December 3, meaning it’s only a few days away. Here’s what we know so far about the device and its expected specifications.