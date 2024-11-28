iQOO 13 India launch next week: Check specs and expected price ahead of launch

iQOO 13 launches on December 3 in India; here's what you should know about it, including expected specs, price, and more.

iQOO 13 is set to be the brand's next major flagship for India, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is currently Qualcomm’s flagship chipset. It's also expected to come with several advanced features, including RGB LED lighting on the back. The phone is expected to launch soon, with a scheduled release date of December 3, meaning it’s only a few days away. Here’s what we know so far about the device and its expected specifications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO 13: Here’s What It Could Bring To The Table - Specs and Features The iQOO 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, built on a 3nm process, placing it alongside other flagship chipsets such as Apple's A18 Pro and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. Benchmarks have shown that the Snapdragon 8 Elite outperforms even the Apple A18 Pro in multicore scores in popular benchmarks, highlighting just how powerful the iQOO 13 will be, particularly for performance-centric and gaming-centric use. The iQOO 13 will also include the brand's Q2 chip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As for memory, the Chinese variant comes with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. It’s possible that India will receive the same options. The Chinese model also offers up to 1TB of storage with UFS 4.1, though it's still unclear whether this storage option will be available in India.

When it comes to optics, the brand has confirmed that the iQOO 13 will feature a triple camera setup. This includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX 921 sensor, a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps, making it ideal for vlogging.

As for battery life, the smartphone will likely come with a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 120W fast charging. To keep temperatures down during intensive tasks, the device will feature a vapour chamber cooling system, ideal for long gaming sessions to ensure sustained performance. The iQOO 13 will also carry an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, providing peace of mind for users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And finally for the display, the devices could get a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with support for 144Hz, and a peak brightness of 6500 nits, and 510 PPI (pixels per inch).

iQOO 13: Expected Price in India The official pricing will be revealed on 3rd December during the launch event. However, reports suggest that the device could be priced around ₹50,000, with availability on Amazon and the company’s own website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For contex, the iQOO 12 launched at ₹52,999 for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM, 512GB model was priced at ₹57,999. The iQOO 13’s pricing could be similar or slightly higher.

Additionally, Realme also launched a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone priced at ₹59,999 for the base model, so the iQOO 13 could fall within a similar price bracket for Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphones.