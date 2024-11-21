iQOO 13 launch on December 3: Specs, camera, price and all details
iQOO 13 specifications and features are revealed ahead of the December 3 launch, here’s everything you need to know.
iQOO 13 is all set to make its Indian debut on December 3, 2024, in the flagship smartphone market. Over the past few weeks, the company has been teasing the smartphone and just a few days before launch, it revealed the smartphone’s design, specifications, and other details. The iQOO 13 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with an in-house Q2 chip. The smartphone has also received IP68 and IP69 ratings for water protection. Therefore, the smartphone can be easily submerged in water without any worry. Know more about iQOO 13’s revealed specifications and features.