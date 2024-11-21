iQOO 13 launch on December 3: Specs, camera, price and all details

iQOO 13 is all set to make its Indian debut on December 3, 2024, in the flagship smartphone market. Over the past few weeks, the company has been teasing the smartphone and just a few days before launch, it revealed the smartphone’s design, specifications, and other details. The iQOO 13 will come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with an in-house Q2 chip. The smartphone has also received IP68 and IP69 ratings for water protection. Therefore, the smartphone can be easily submerged in water without any worry. Know more about iQOO 13’s revealed specifications and features.

iQOO 13 specifications and features

The company confirmed that the iQOO 13 will feature a Q10 LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX 921 sensor, a 50MP Sony portrait sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will feature a 32MP selfie camera. Its camera also sports a Monster Halo light providing users with alerts for calls, messages, and charging.

It will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor which has received more than 3 million points in AnTuTu benchmarks. iQOO is also offering four years of software updates and five years of security updates, making it a future-ready smartphone. The iQOO 13 will also come with a new 7000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system for improved thermal management. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 120W charging support. During the launch, the iQOO 13 will be available in two colourways: Nardo Grey and Legend Edition.

Most of the revealed features of iQOO 13 are similar to the China variant. However, the battery capacity is slightly lower in India.

iQOO 13 price in India( expected)

Reports and rumours suggest that the iQOO 13 may come with a starting price of around Rs.50000. However, the official price and storage variant are expected to be revealed during the launch on December 3, 2024. The company has also confirmed that iQOO13 will be available to purchase on Amazon and iQOO’s official website.

