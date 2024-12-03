iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: How the new flagship outshines the predecessor

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO finally launched its first Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, the iQOO 13 in India with some new eye-catching features. The new generation flagship smartphone comes with several upgrades over last year’s iQOO 12, which may attract buyers to get the iQOO 13. This year, the company has made some significant changes in the design, camera, performance and others, that outshine the predecessor in several ways. If are someone who has been planning to buy the new iQOO flagship, then know how it's better than iQOO 12 in this detailed comparison.

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Design and display

The iQOO 13 retains a similar design profile as the predecessor, however, there are a few noticeable tweaks, which make the devices look more premium. The new-gen is taller and heavier than the iQOO 12. The iQOO 13 has also received IP68 and IP69 ratings, whereas, the predecessor came with only an IP64 rating. Additionally, the new-gen features an Energy Halo LED light which sets it apart from the iQOO 12.

The iQOO 13 was launched with a 6.82-inch 2KLTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1800nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ with a lesser resolution of 1260×2800 pixels.

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Performance

In terms of performance, the iQOO 13 is powered by the latest Qualcomm's 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It is also equipped with iQOO's Q2 chip which claims to enhance the gaming experience of the device.

On the other hand, the iQOO 12 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which has now become an older generation chipset for flagship smartphones. Therefore, the iQOO 13 is faster, smoother and more efficient.

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Cameras

For photography, the iQOO 13 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with a Sony IMX816 sensor and 2x optical zoom. For iQOO 12, it comes with a 50MP main camera with OmniVision OV50H sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the iQOO 13 boosts a 32MP camera, whereas, the iQOO 12 features a 16MP camera, showcasing a significant upgrade.

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Battery

For lasting performance, the iQOO 13 is backed by a 6150mAh battery, whereas, the iQOO 12 comes with a 5000mAh battery. However, both models support 120W fast charging.

iQOO 13 vs iQOO 12: Price

The iQOO 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 54,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, last year’s iQOO 12 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 52,999 for a similar storage model.

