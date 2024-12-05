iQOO 13 vs Oppo Find X8: Specification, feature, price, and more compared

iQOO 13 vs Oppo Find X8: In the past two months, several flagship smartphones with newer chipsets have made their debut in the Indian market. While, some devices are popularised for their performance, whereas, others are known for their top-notch camera capabilities. Recently, iQOO 13 and Oppo Find X8 series were launched in the high-end segment, gaining much popularity among tech enthusiasts, however, if you are considering buying any of these smartphones, then you must carefully analyse which smartphone would be the right fit for you. Therefore, check out the detailed comparison between iQOO 13 and Oppo Find X8 to know which flagship model you should buy.

iQOO 13 vs Oppo Find X8: Design and display

The iQOO 13 features an ergonomic design with a glass panel and curved edges. While it looks similar to its predecessor, it has a new customisable Halo Light ring which gives a unique touch to the smartphone. The smartphone comes with IP68 + IP69 protection and it weighs 213 grams. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 features a new design with an aluminium frame and flat glass panels front and back. The smartphone is slimmer than iQOO 13 and it weighs only 193 grams. Oppo also comes with IP69 + IP68 dust and water resistance, ensuring durability.

For an immersive viewing experience, the iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits of peak brightness. Whereas, the Oppo Find X8 sports a 6.59-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Additionally, it features a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

iQOO 13 vs Oppo Find X8: Camera

For photography, the iQOO 13 features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX 816 telephoto lens with OIS and up to 4x lossless zoom. Whereas, the Oppo Find X8 features a 50MP Sony LYT 700 main camera with OIS support, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP Sony LYT 600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, both devices come with a 32MP selfie shooter. Also, note that Oppo provides several advanced camera AI features which may enhance your photography experience.

iQOO 13 vs Oppo Find X8: Performance, battery, and software

The iQOO 13 is powered by the new 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with vivo E-Sport Q2 chip. It also offers LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for efficient performance and multitasking. Whereas, the Oppo Find X8 is equipped with a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip coupled with Immortalis G925 GPU. It also offers LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. Therefore, devices offer promising performance, however, Snapragon’s custom Oryon cores could result in better performance efficiency.

For lasting performance, the iQOO 13 is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 is equipped with a 5630mAh battery that comes with 80W SUPERVOOC charging. For user interface and features, iQOO 13 runs on FunTouch OS 15 and Oppo Find X8 runs on ColorOS 15, both software based on Android 15.

iQOO 13 vs Oppo Find X8: Price

The iQOO 13 comes with a starting price of Rs. ₹54,999 for a 12GB+256GB storage variant. Whereas, the Oppo Find X8 is priced at ₹69,999 for a 12GB+256GB storage variant, which is quite expensive in comparison to iQOO’s flagship. Therefore, make a careful purchase that suits your requirements.

