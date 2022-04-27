Chinese smartphone maker, iQOO, has today launched iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 which is a 4G phone. These smartphones come with Snapdragon chipsets, 90Hz refresh rate, and 5,000mAh battery. As the trend goes on, these phones come with RAM expansion technology as well.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has a 6.44 inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It uses Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 12 based on FuntouchOS 12.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G sports a 64MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP selfie camera. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G runs on a 4,700mAh battery coupled with a 66W charger.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Z6 4G comes with a similar screen powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The iQoo Z6 4G has a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP bokeh lens. It has a similar selfie camera as the Pro 5G. The iQOO Z6 4G gets a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 44W charger.

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G comes at ₹23,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at ₹24,999. The top variant, 12GB/256GB, has been priced at ₹28,999. It will be available in Legion Sky and Phantom Dusk colours, and will go on sale via Amazon and the iQoo India eStore during the Amazon Summer Sale.

The iQoo Z6 4G starts at ₹14,499 for the 4GB/128GB model, the 6GB/128GB variant comes at ₹15,999. The higher variant, 8GB/128GB, comes at Rs. 16,999. It will be available in Lumina Blue and Raven Black colours. It will go on sale as the Pro 5G variant.