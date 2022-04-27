iQOO 6 Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 launched with Snapdragon processors. Details

The iQoo Z6 Pro 5G comes at ₹23,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at ₹24,999. The top variant, 12GB/256GB, has been priced at ₹28,999. It will be available in Legion Sky and Phantom Dusk colours, and will go on sale via Amazon and the iQoo India eStore during the Amazon Summer Sale.