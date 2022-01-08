iQOO has announced that iQOO 7 Legend will be the official smartphone for the finals battleroyale e-sports event in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India ( BGMI ) series. The finalists of the tournament will be playing their final battle on the iQOO 7 Legend.

The iQOO Battlegrounds Mobile India series saw a total participation of 101,000 teams in last three phases. This is the first esports tournament hosted by Krafton following the official launch of BGMI IN 2021.

The prize pool of this tournament is ₹1,00,00,000 with the winner taking home the lion’s portion of ₹50 lakh. The prize money for the second and third places will be ₹25 lakh and ₹10 lakh, respectively.

The gaming industry has witnessed upward growth, and the budding gamers in the country have immense potential. As a result, the tournament has seen impressive viewership, and we expect many more to join us during the semis and finals, with an expected viewership of 30 million watching the series live, says iQOO.

The iQOO 7 Legend is available at ₹36,990 on Amazon.in. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, 66W FlashCharge technology, 120Hz Amoled display and a 48MP OIS triple rear camera. The smartphone also packs 8GB RAM + 3GB extended RAM, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 4D game vibration with a dual linear motor.

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said “At iQOO, we always strive to provide an enriching gaming experience to the Esports community in India. In line with that, we are thrilled to announce that the high-performance iQOO 7 Legend will be the official smartphone for BGIS finals wherein the finalists will play their battles on iQOO 7 Legend smartphone. With this, we aim to further strengthen iQOO’s footprint amongst the existing as well as potential gaming community. We hope to witness an exciting Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament final and wish all the best to the participants.

The Chinese smartphone maker will be launching iQOO 9 series in India soon with features like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120W fast charger, Dual X-axis linear Motor for haptics experience and large VC liquid cooling system for gaming.

