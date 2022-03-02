Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 sale goes live on Amazon. Check the deal here

iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 sale goes live on Amazon. Check the deal here

iQOO newly launched smartphone 9 pro and 9 go on sale today.
1 min read . 02:26 PM IST Livemint

  • The iQOO 9 gets upto 4,000 off and exchange value can fetch upto 3,000 more on Amazon

iQOO newly launched smartphone iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 sale is live today. The iQOO 9 Pro is priced at 64,990 (8GB+256GB) and 69,990 (12GB+256GB) variant in two color options- Legend and Dark Cruise (available soon). The iQOO 9 is priced at 42,990 (8GB+128 GB) and 46,990 (12GB+256GB) available in two color options- Legend and Alpha. The sale is live on Amazon India’s website. The Chinese smartphone brand has used Snapdragon chipsets in these phones.

Amazon is also offering upto 6,000 off on the iQOO 9 Pro as well as the exchange offer is also applicable on it. The iQOO 9 gets upto 4,000 off and exchange value can fetch upto 3,000 more on Amazon.

The iQOO 9 series is designed for on-the-go gamers and revolutionizes the smartphone user experience to match professional esports standards. 

The iQOO 9 Pro comes with an industry-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 120W FlashCharge, 3D Ultrasonic Large Fingerprint Sensor along with 50MP GN5 Gimbal camera to provide enhanced light sensitivity and quick focus. 

Both the smartphones are also equipped with Intelligent Display Chip that provides powerful GPU performance for more smooth visual effects while playing high graphics games and vivid colours.

The iQOO 9 series has been assembled at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. Also, to offer a seamless after-sales service experience to its valued customers, iQOO customers can now visit any of the 650+ company-owned service centers located across the country.

