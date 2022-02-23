Chinese smartphone maker, Iqoo, has today launched three new smartphones in the premium category for the Indian users. The new Iqoo smartphones are known as Iqoo 9 Pro, Iqoo 9 and Iqoo 9 SE. The base smartphone under the new Iqoo 9 series has been priced at ₹33,990.

The Iqoo 9 series features a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This is combined with LPDDR5 and Enhanced UFS 3.1(V6). Meanwhile, the Iqoo 9 is equipped with Snapdragon 888+ and Iqoo 9 SE is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 5G with a 5nm process technology; both the smartphones feature LPDDR5 along with UFS 3.1.

iqoo has also incorporated the Extended RAM 2.0 function within the Iqoo 9 series, as 4GB of ROM have been re-allocated to be added upon 8GB/12GB of RAM. These phones run on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

On the battery front, the Iqoo 9 Pro has a 4,700mAh battery, while the Iqoo 9 and Iqoo 9 SE sports a 4,350mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively.

In terms of displays, Iqoo 9 Pro has 6.78 inch AMOLED display, the Iqoo 9 features a 6.65 inch AMOLED display and the Iqoo 9 SE gets a 6.62 inch AMOLED display. All the three phones support 120Hz refresh rate.

In optics, Iqoo 9 Pro sports a 50MP Gimbal lens, a 50MP wide angle sensor and a 16MP portrait lens. The Iqoo 9 comes with a 48MP main Gimbal lens along with a 13MP wide angle camera and a 13MP portrait sensor. The Iqoo 9 SE gets a 48MP main lens with a 13MP wide angle camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Price and Availability

The Iqoo 9 Pro is priced at ₹64,990 (8GB+256GB) and ₹69,990 (12GB+256GB) variant in two colour options- Legend and Dark Cruise. The Iqoo 9 is priced at ₹42,990 (8GB+128 GB) and ₹46,990 (12GB+256GB) available in two colour options- Legend and Alpha. The Iqoo 9 SE is priced at ₹33,990 (8GB+128 GB) and ₹37,990 (12GB+256GB) available in two colours; Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion.

Pre-order starts from 23rd Feb 2022 for Iqoo 9 Pro and Iqoo 9 and 2nd Mar 2022 for Iqoo 9 SE on Amazon.in and on the company’s website.

