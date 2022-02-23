Iqoo launches Iqoo 9 Pro, Iqoo 9 and Iqoo 9 SE in India. Know all the details

Iqoo launches Iqoo 9 Pro, Iqoo 9 and Iqoo 9 SE in India. Know all the details2 min read . 03:23 PM IST
- All the three phones support 120Hz refresh rate
- These phones run on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12
Chinese smartphone maker, Iqoo, has today launched three new smartphones in the premium category for the Indian users. The new Iqoo smartphones are known as Iqoo 9 Pro, Iqoo 9 and Iqoo 9 SE. The base smartphone under the new Iqoo 9 series has been priced at ₹33,990.
The Iqoo 9 series features a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This is combined with LPDDR5 and Enhanced UFS 3.1(V6). Meanwhile, the Iqoo 9 is equipped with Snapdragon 888+ and Iqoo 9 SE is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 5G with a 5nm process technology; both the smartphones feature LPDDR5 along with UFS 3.1.
iqoo has also incorporated the Extended RAM 2.0 function within the Iqoo 9 series, as 4GB of ROM have been re-allocated to be added upon 8GB/12GB of RAM. These phones run on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.
On the battery front, the Iqoo 9 Pro has a 4,700mAh battery, while the Iqoo 9 and Iqoo 9 SE sports a 4,350mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively.
In terms of displays, Iqoo 9 Pro has 6.78 inch AMOLED display, the Iqoo 9 features a 6.65 inch AMOLED display and the Iqoo 9 SE gets a 6.62 inch AMOLED display. All the three phones support 120Hz refresh rate.
In optics, Iqoo 9 Pro sports a 50MP Gimbal lens, a 50MP wide angle sensor and a 16MP portrait lens. The Iqoo 9 comes with a 48MP main Gimbal lens along with a 13MP wide angle camera and a 13MP portrait sensor. The Iqoo 9 SE gets a 48MP main lens with a 13MP wide angle camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor.
Price and Availability
The Iqoo 9 Pro is priced at ₹64,990 (8GB+256GB) and ₹69,990 (12GB+256GB) variant in two colour options- Legend and Dark Cruise. The Iqoo 9 is priced at ₹42,990 (8GB+128 GB) and ₹46,990 (12GB+256GB) available in two colour options- Legend and Alpha. The Iqoo 9 SE is priced at ₹33,990 (8GB+128 GB) and ₹37,990 (12GB+256GB) available in two colours; Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion.
Pre-order starts from 23rd Feb 2022 for Iqoo 9 Pro and Iqoo 9 and 2nd Mar 2022 for Iqoo 9 SE on Amazon.in and on the company’s website.
