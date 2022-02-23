Iqoo launches Iqoo 9 Pro, Iqoo 9 and Iqoo 9 SE in India. Know all the details

The Iqoo 9 Pro is priced at ₹64,990 (8GB+256GB) and ₹69,990 (12GB+256GB) variant in two colour options- Legend and Dark Cruise. The Iqoo 9 is priced at ₹42,990 (8GB+128 GB) and ₹46,990 (12GB+256GB) available in two colour options- Legend and Alpha. The Iqoo 9 SE is priced at ₹33,990 (8GB+128 GB) and ₹37,990 (12GB+256GB) available in two colours; Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion.