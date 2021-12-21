Iqoo launches two new flagship smartphones. Check price, features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BBK Electronics smartphone brand, iQoo, has launched iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE smartphones in the Chinese market. These smartphones come with features like fast charging, 120Hz refresh rate, triple camera setup, and upto 12GB RAM. The sale of iQoo Neo 5S will start this week from December 24 while the Neo 5 se will be available from next week starting December 28. The Neo 5S is launched in Black, Blue and Orange while the Neo 5 SE will be available in Blue, White and in a multicolour option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BBK Electronics smartphone brand, iQoo, has launched iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE smartphones in the Chinese market. These smartphones come with features like fast charging, 120Hz refresh rate, triple camera setup, and upto 12GB RAM. The sale of iQoo Neo 5S will start this week from December 24 while the Neo 5 se will be available from next week starting December 28. The Neo 5S is launched in Black, Blue and Orange while the Neo 5 SE will be available in Blue, White and in a multicolour option.

The iQoo Neo 5S features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 12 based on OriginOS. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The iQoo Neo 5S features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 12 based on OriginOS. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

In optics, the Neo 5S comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main Sony IMX598 lens, a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP selfie lens. The smartphone ships with a 4,500mAh battery and a 66W fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iQoo Neo 5S comes with a 6.3 inch FHD display and 144Hz refresh rate. It ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 12GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The Neo 5 SE has a triple rear camera setup. There is a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP lens. It has a 16MP selfie lens. The iQoo Neo 5 SE sports a 4,500mAh battery and a 55W fast charging.

The iQoo Neo 5 SE 8GB RAM/128GB variant is at CNY 2199 (nearly ₹26,100). The 8GB RAM/256GB variant is at CNY 2399 (around ₹28,500), and the 12GB RAM/256GB version is at CNY 2599 (nearly ₹31,000). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}