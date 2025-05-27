iQOO Neo 10 launched in India: 5 things you need to know about this mid-ranger

In search of a powerful mid-ranger smartphone with advanced performance, camera capabilities, and swift UI experiences? Then, iQOO has introduced a new smartphone model under the Neo series, the iQOO Neo 10 in India. The smartphone was launched yesterday with some eye-catching features and at an attractive price, which may grab buyers' attention. The iQOO Neo 10 is being popularised for powering the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, making it the first for the Indian market. Therefore, if you are considering buying this smartphone during the sale, then you must know these 5 things about the iQOO Neo 10, which make it unique in the highly competitive smartphone market.

iQOO Neo 10: 5 Things you need to know Design and display: The iQOO Neo 10 comes in two attractive colourways: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome, both catering to different user requirements. The smartphone features iQOO’s signature square camera module with rounded edges and a glass build. It also comes with IP65 ratings for dust and splash resistance. For display, it includes a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5500 nits peak brightness. It also offers HDR10+, 4320Hz PWM Dimming, and DC Dimming.

Performance: The iQOO Neo 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, fabricated with a 4nm process. It also comes with an Adreno 825 GPU for improved graphics performance. One of its unique features is that it offers LPDDR5x Ultra RAM of up to 16GB and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

Thermal cooling system: Despite being a mid-ranger, the iQOO Neo 10 features iQOO’s 7000mm² Ice Dome VC liquid cooling system for thermal throttling. This enables users to efficiently manage heavy-duty tasks such as graphics-intensive gaming, multitasking, and others.

Camera: The iQOO Neo 10 features a dual camera system that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera with a GC08A3-WA1XA sensor. On the front, the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera.