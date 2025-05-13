iQOO Neo 10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.35000

iQOO Neo 10 will be launched in the mid-range smartphone market on May 26. The company has already started teasing the smartphone, revealing its design, specs, features and more. Now, it was revealed that the iQOO Neo 10 will be launched under Rs.35000, competing with several models. Therefore, to know if the iQOO Neo 10 is worth the hype, we have curated a detailed comparison with the new Motorola Edge 60 Pro. The Edge 60 Pro comes with unique offerings, a powerful processor, and impressive camera features, which make it a great competitor for the upcoming iQOO Neo 10.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Design and display The iQOO Neo 10 has been revealed in two colour variants: Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red. While both colours look premium, the Red variants flaunt a dual-tone finish, which may grab attention. However, we are yet to know the smartphone’s build and durability features. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with its classic vegan leather finish, giving it a simple look. However, it's quite slim and offers IP68 and IP69 protection.

For display, the iQOO Neo 10 will likely feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is also confirmed to 144FPS for gaming. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved P-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, buyers will have to choose between a flat and a curved display.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Camera The iQOO Neo 10 features a dual camera setup that may include 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It may also include a 16MP selfie camera. Whereas, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Therefore, Motorola may offer a more pleasing experience with a competitive main camera along with the addition of a telephoto lens.

iQOO Neo 10 vs Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Performance and battery The iQOO Neo 10 is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and SuperComputing Chip Q1 processors. Therefore, the smartphone will consist of dual processor capabilities paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. Therefore, in terms of performance, the iQOO Neo 10 may have the upper hand with the new-generation powerful chip.