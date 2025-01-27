Leaks about iQOO launching a new 'R' model in the Neo series started surfacing way back in December 2024, but the phone has now been officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand. iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, via a post on X, confirmed that the Neo 10R will be launching in the country soon.

Prior to Marya's official confirmation, iQOO had already started teasing the smartphone on Amazon, revealing its processor, design and expected price range. The Amazon teasers reveal that the iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and will be priced below the ₹30,000 mark.

While iQOO claims that the Neo 10R will be the fastest processor in its segment, that's not necessarily true. The Poco F6 (Review) with the same processor often sells for under ₹25,000, while the similarly powerful OnePlus Nord 4 (Review) is also available in India for under ₹30,000.

iQOO Neo 10R design

iQOO Neo 10R is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor

iQOO Neo 10R leaked specifications: According to previous leaks, the iQOO Neo 10R will be come in India with the model number I2221. The phone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and could come with 8/12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone could come with a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there could be a 16MP shooter.

iQOO Neo 10R is likely to be available in two colour variants, Blue White Slice and Lunar Titanium. It could pack a massive 6,400mAh battery (more than the iQOO 13's 6,000mAh) and support 80W fast charging.