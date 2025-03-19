Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO recently launched a performance-centric smartphone, the iQOO Neo 10R in India. The smartphone has been gaining much popularity among youth due to its advanced gaming features and performance capabilities. Despite being a mid-ranger, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and comes with a massive 6400mAh battery, making it a worthy smartphone for your upgrade. Now, after its grand debut, iQOO has finally started the sale of the smartphone in India today, March 19, 2025. Therefore, check out the prices, specifications and features of the iQOO Neo 10R if you are to buy the smartphone.

iQOO Neo 10R sale: Price in India The iQOO Neo 10R comes in two colour variants Raging Blue and Moon Knight Titanium. It comes at a starting price of Rs.26999 for 8GB + 128GB storage. The smartphone also comes in other two storage options 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB which are priced at Rs.28999 and Rs.30999 respectively. During the purchase, buyers can avail ₹2,000 instant discount with SBI, ICICI, and HDFC Bank cards along with a Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus. iQOO is also providing no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months. If you are buying a smartphone, then it is available to purchase on Amazon and iQOO e-store.

Should you buy iQOO Neo 10R? The iQOO Neo 10R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. This processor is also built to support powerful AI features and the iQOO Neo 10R offers AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, AI Transcript, AI Translation, and much more.