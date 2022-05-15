iQOO has revealed the Black version of the Neo 6 which is scheduled to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker under the BBK clan, iQOO, will add this Neo 6 series in India after revealing it in its home market, China. The company launched two phones under this category but it is only launching one model here in India.

iQOO has revealed the processor and charger of the Neo 6. The smartphone will feature Snapdragon 870 SoC and an 80W charger inside the box. The new iQOO Neo series will be an Amazon special. The teaser of the phone suggests that Neo 6 series will target gamers like the other phones from the company.

iQOO Neo 6 will come with Snapdragon 870 chipset and 80W fast charging. The phone may get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will run on Android 12 as expected of it in 2022 being a premium segment phone. The 80W charger may power a 4,700mAh battery.

The iQOO Neo 6 might use a 6.6 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone somewhat reminds of Pac-Man edition of OnePlus with maze. The smartphone is expected to feature triple rear camera set up and a single selfie lens. It could be a 64MP main lens supported by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. The front lens could be of 16MP.

iQOO may place the Neo 6 in the premium segment starting around ₹32k with 8GB/256GB variant.