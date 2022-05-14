iQOO Neo 6 confirmed for India with this chipset and charger

Chinese smartphone maker, iQOO, has planned a new smartphone series for India. This new series will be known as iQOO Neo 6 and probably see only one smartphone; iQOO Neo 6 launching in India. This new series have been launched already in China with two phones, Neo 6 and Neo 6 SE. The new iQOO Neo 6 series would likely to get unveiled this month in India.

