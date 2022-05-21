Chinese smartphone brand, iQOO, will launch its new smartphone, Neo 6 on May 31. The iQOO Neo 6 will be an Amazon exclusive phone that will come with features like 80W fast charger and Snapdragon 870 processor. The 5G phone is expected to come in the premium segment.

Targeted at the gaming community, the new iQOO Neo 6 will come equipped with features like cascade cooling system to keep the phone’s temperature under check while gaming. Along with it, the phone will also feature 4D game vibration with linear motor.

The phone may get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will run on Android 12 as expected of it in 2022 being a premium segment phone. The 80W charger will power a 4,700mAh battery.

The iQOO Neo 6 might use a 6.6 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone somewhat reminds of Pac-Man edition of OnePlus with maze. The smartphone is expected to feature triple rear camera set up and a single selfie lens. It could be a 64MP main lens supported by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. The front lens could be of 16MP.