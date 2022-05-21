iQOO Neo 6 launch date announced, to feature Snapdragon chipset

The iQOO Neo 6 might use a 6.6 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone somewhat reminds of Pac-Man edition of OnePlus with maze. The smartphone is expected to feature triple rear camera set up and a single selfie lens. It could be a 64MP main lens supported by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. The front lens could be of 16MP.