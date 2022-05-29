iQOO Neo 6 will be launched in couple of days. The mid-range phone aims at the gaming community with its features. iQOO Neo 6 will be launched on May 31 in India and will be an Amazon exclusive phone. The Neo 6 will come with 64MP main camera with OIS. The Chinese smartphone brand has also announced two colour varinats of Neo 6; Dark Nova and Cyber Rage.

The iQOO Neo 6 will come with features like 80W fast charger and Snapdragon 870 processor. The new iQOO Neo 6 will come equipped with features like cascade cooling system to keep the phone’s temperature under check while gaming. Along with it, the phone will also feature 4D game vibration with linear motor.

The phone may get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone will run on Android 12 as expected of it in 2022 being a premium segment phone. The 80W charger will power a 4,700mAh battery.

The iQOO Neo 6 might use a 6.6 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone somewhat reminds of Pac-Man edition of OnePlus with maze. The smartphone is expected to feature triple rear camera set up and a single selfie lens. It could be a 64MP main lens supported by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor. The front lens could be of 16MP.