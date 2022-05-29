iQOO Neo 6 shades and camera confirmed as launch arrives this week

iQOO Neo 6 will be launched in couple of days. The mid-range phone aims at the gaming community with its features. iQOO Neo 6 will be launched on May 31 in India and will be an Amazon exclusive phone. The Neo 6 will come with 64MP main camera with OIS. The Chinese smartphone brand has also announced two colour varinats of Neo 6; Dark Nova and Cyber Rage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}