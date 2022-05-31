iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon chip and 64MP camera launched. Price and features

iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon chip and 64MP camera launched. Price and features2 min read . 01:20 PM IST
- iQOO Neo 6 sports a triple camera setup
- It also comes with extended RAM technology
iQOO has today launched its new Neo series and with that the iQOO Neo 6 in India. The smartphone boasts features like Snapdragon processor, 80W charger and 64MP main lens. The iQOO Neo 6 also uses 120Hz refresh rate display with HDR 10+ certification. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone brand is providing two years of Android and three years of monthly security updates on the Neo 6.
The iQOO Neo 6 is powered with Snapdragon 870 processor. The smartphone comes with Cascade Cooling System, 4D game vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor for gaming. It is also equipped with 4G extended RAM which can extend 8GB RAM to 12GB and 12GB RAM to 16GB.
iQOO Neo 6 sports a triple camera setup that has a 64MP main camera with OIS. It is clubbed with an 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera. It has a 16MP selfie lens. The iQOO Neo 6 comes packed with 80W charger for a 4,700mAh battery.
Priced at ₹29,999 for 8GB+128GB and ₹33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, the iQOO Neo 6 will be available for purchase starting today on Amazon and iQOO e-store in two colours, Dark Nova and Cyber Rage.
Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “At iQOO, our focus is to create high-performance smartphones that give our users the ultimate flagship-level experience. We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Neo series in India with the launch of Neo 6. Our first smartphone from the Neo series is a power-packed offering with segment-leading performance, gaming capabilities with a refreshing design and a capable camera. It is a delight for young, tech-savvy consumers looking for a high-performance package at a competitive price. We intend to bring the right product to the right set of consumers while also delivering cutting-edge technological innovation, excellent gaming experience and better camera features."