iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon chip and 64MP camera launched. Price and features

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “At iQOO, our focus is to create high-performance smartphones that give our users the ultimate flagship-level experience. We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Neo series in India with the launch of Neo 6. Our first smartphone from the Neo series is a power-packed offering with segment-leading performance, gaming capabilities with a refreshing design and a capable camera. It is a delight for young, tech-savvy consumers looking for a high-performance package at a competitive price. We intend to bring the right product to the right set of consumers while also delivering cutting-edge technological innovation, excellent gaming experience and better camera features."