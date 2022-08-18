iQoo Neo 7 tipped to get this MediaTek processor and more: What all to expect

According to a notable tipster, Digital Chat Station, the upcoming iQoo Neo 7 might have a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Reportedly, the display can offer eye protection features. This device is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.
iQoo Neo 7 is already creating a lot of buzz towards its launch in China as key specifications of the smartphone have leaked online. The purported iQoo Neo 7 series handset is believed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.
This upcoming alleged smartphone from iQoo can sport a 120 Hz refresh rate display and it is expected to feature a 50 MP Sony IMX766V sensor. It might include 120W fast charging and is expected to be the upgraded successor of iQoo Neo 6. The alleged device is rumored to be similar to iQoo 10 which was launched in China the previous month.
Expected specifi of iQoo Neo 7
According to a notable tipster, Digital Chat Station, the upcoming iQoo Neo 7 might have a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Reportedly, the display can offer eye protection features. This device is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC; it is expected to feature a 50 MP Sony IMX766V sensor at the rear. Moreover, it will more likely offer a triple camera setup.
Reportedly, the iQoo Neo 7 is expected to offer 120W fast charging support and might have an optical fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and NFC. Additionally, it is much speculated that the device will arrive in October this year. The remaining specifications are rumoured to be similar to the iQoo 10 which was launched in China earlier this year.
To recall, iQoo 10 sports a display of 6.78-inch with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with an Adreno 730 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. It hovers a triple camera setup headlined by a 50 MP ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, up to 512GB storage with 120W fast charging support. It also packs a 4,700mAh battery backup.
Meanwhile, it was also tipped that iQoo Z6 Lite may launch in India in September. This iQoo handset could debut as a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, which was launched the previous month. It is believed that the specifications of both these smartphones would be similar, however there is information on the differences, if there would be any.
