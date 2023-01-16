iQoo Neo 7 to launch in India: Here’s everything to expect

As per a report by GizmoChina, a notable tipster Mukul Sharma hinted that the smartphone might be launched in India this February. iQoo Neo 7 which was launched in China last year, is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with HDR 10+ certification. The phone features a Full HD+ resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate along with 360Hz touch sampling rate. The device offers a peak brightness of 1,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.

