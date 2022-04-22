iQOO is all set to launch its first ever dedicated community forum, ‘iQOO Connect’ for its fans. The registration for the same will begin on the 27th of April 2022. This dedicated platform will offer a holistic experience for the Gen Z and young millennials and help iQOO consumers to share their experiences amongst each other.

The exclusive platform will enable users to interact directly with the brand to share their feedback and requirements. With the launch of iQOO Connect, customers will receive multiple benefits from the brand’s community starting from content creation to getting access to exclusive events and activities.

The community forum will commence in a two-phased approach - Phase 1: beta testing will start with registrations followed by screening and interview of users for selection.

Phase 2 will comprise the official launch of the community forum. As a final step, the selected users will be provided with an access to the beta version of the forum along with gratification and recognition.

The objective of this process is to gather feedback from the consumer basis which the brand can work upon the platform. Post the beta testing phase, iQOO will gear up to officially launch the updated web version of the community for the public.

Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India, said “iQOO as a brand has always kept consumers at the core and with the launch of iQOO Connect, we want to co-create an online space to connect and engage with our users. At iQOO we always strive to provide unique experiences to our users and with this forum, we’ll take one step further in building an ecosystem for iQOO loyalists and enthusiasts to build differentiated experiences and empower others".