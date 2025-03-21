iQOO is on a launch spree at the moment as the company prepares to launch yet another device, this time in the budget segment. While not much is known about the new device, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya confirmed in a post on X that the phone will be launched on 11 April and will feature a massive 7,300mAh battery.

iQOO Z10 specifications (expected): While iQOO hasn't revealed the specifications of the Z10 5G yet, a report from Smartprix has provided a lot of details about the upcoming device.

The iQOO Z10 is likely to feature a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display could support a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Under the hood, the Z10 is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and paired with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

As for optics, the phone could feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS - the same sensor seen on the iQOO Neo 10R - and paired with a 2MP sensor to make up the numbers. On the front could be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Apart from the 7,300mAh battery, the Z10 5G could also come with support for 90W of wired fast charging. It will run on the latest Funtouch OS based on Android 15, which we have seen on many iQOO and Vivo phones in the past.

The report does not suggest a specific price for the upcoming phone, instead suggesting a price range of ₹20,000 - ₹30,000. This seems a bit excessive considering that the iQOO Z9 5G was launched around the same time last year and started at a price of ₹19,999 for the base variant.