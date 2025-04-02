iQOO Z10 and Z10x specifications confirmed ahead of April 11 launch: Here’s how they compare

iQOO Z10 and Z10x are set to launch on April 11, here’s how they compare based on confirmed specifications.

Shaurya Sharma
Published2 Apr 2025, 04:24 PM IST
iQOO Z10 5G will come with a 7300 mAh battery
iQOO Z10 5G will come with a 7300 mAh battery

iQOO is gearing up to launch the Z10 series in India, which includes the iQOO Z10x as well as the iQOO Z10, on April 11. The company has already revealed several details about both phones, including their design and chipsets, among other specifications. With the key specifications already confirmed for both devices ahead of the launch, let's compare the two models and see which one could be the better fit for you once they become available.

Also Read: iOS 18.4 expands default app options with new categories for personalised iPhone experience

You may be interested in

IQOO Z10

IQOO Z10

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size

₹19999

Check Details

Discount

19% OFF

Realme 14 Pro

Realme 14 Pro

  • CheckPearl White
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹22585

₹27999

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Vivo Y300

Vivo Y300

  • CheckTitanium Silver
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹21999

₹26999

Get This

Discount

21% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A16

Samsung Galaxy A16

  • CheckGold
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹16999

₹21499

Get This

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • CheckMars Orange
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹19999

Check Details

Find more mobileArrow Icon

iQOO Z10x vs iQOO Z10: Specifications

According to iQOO’s website, the iQOO Z10x is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. This is a 4nm chipset, capable of achieving an AnTuTu benchmark score of 7,28,000. It could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with other possible variants. In terms of battery capacity, it may include a 6,500mAh unit.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z10 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, allowing for an AnTuTu score of 8,20,000. It has been confirmed to feature a 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The display is expected to have a quad-curve design and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

iQOO Z10x vs iQOO Z10: Design And More

Based on available information, the iQOO Z10x may come in a shade of blue, featuring flat sides and an almost flat back. The camera module is expected to be rectangular and positioned in the top left corner of the phone, housing a dual-camera setup along with a circular ring flash and additional sensors.

In contrast, the iQOO Z10 is going to be offered in two colour options: Glacier Silver and Stellar Black. Its design is going to be significantly different from the Z10x, featuring a circular camera module with a ring flash. It has also been confirmed that the device will have a thickness of 7.8mm.

Also Read: What’s Studio Ghibli and why are AI generated images flooding the internet

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyiQOO Z10 and Z10x specifications confirmed ahead of April 11 launch: Here’s how they compare
MoreLess
First Published:2 Apr 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.