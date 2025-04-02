iQOO Z10 and Z10x specifications confirmed ahead of April 11 launch: Here’s how they compare

iQOO is gearing up to launch the Z10 series in India, which includes the iQOO Z10x as well as the iQOO Z10, on April 11. The company has already revealed several details about both phones, including their design and chipsets, among other specifications. With the key specifications already confirmed for both devices ahead of the launch, let's compare the two models and see which one could be the better fit for you once they become available.

iQOO Z10x vs iQOO Z10: Specifications According to iQOO’s website, the iQOO Z10x is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. This is a 4nm chipset, capable of achieving an AnTuTu benchmark score of 7,28,000. It could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with other possible variants. In terms of battery capacity, it may include a 6,500mAh unit.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z10 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, allowing for an AnTuTu score of 8,20,000. It has been confirmed to feature a 7,300mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The display is expected to have a quad-curve design and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

iQOO Z10x vs iQOO Z10: Design And More Based on available information, the iQOO Z10x may come in a shade of blue, featuring flat sides and an almost flat back. The camera module is expected to be rectangular and positioned in the top left corner of the phone, housing a dual-camera setup along with a circular ring flash and additional sensors.

In contrast, the iQOO Z10 is going to be offered in two colour options: Glacier Silver and Stellar Black. Its design is going to be significantly different from the Z10x, featuring a circular camera module with a ring flash. It has also been confirmed that the device will have a thickness of 7.8mm.