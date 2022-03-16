iQOO Z6 5G smartphone with 120Hz refresh rate launched. Price, specifications

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “We are delighted to expand our #FullyLoaded Z Series with the launch of iQOO Z6 5G in India. We always strive for a high-performance offering for every smartphone, and with the launch of Z6 5G, we continue the quest by offering the fastest 5G smartphone in the 15K segment. Furthermore, to deliver the best performance under 15K, we have aggressively priced our 6+128GB offering at an effective price of INR 14,999, and this will set a new benchmark in the industry. We are confident that our Gen Z consumers will have a delightful experience using this power-packed device."

