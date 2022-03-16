Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / iQOO Z6 5G smartphone with 120Hz refresh rate launched. Price, specifications

iQOO has launched a new smartphone, Z6 5G, in the mid-segment today.
Chinese smartphone brand, iQ, has today launched a new smartphone, the iQOO Z6 5G with Snapdragon 695, 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ display, and 8GB + 4GB extended RAM capabilities. It has a 5-layer liquid cooling system for heat dissipation. The iQOO Z6 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W charger with reverse charging capabilities. iQOO Z6 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with 50MP Eye Autofocus main camera along with 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera.

Priced at 15,499 (effective price – 13,999) for 4GB+128GB, 16,999 (effective price – 14,999) for 6GB + 128GB and 17,999 (effective price – 15,999) for the 8GB+128GB variant, the iQOO Z6 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store in two colours, Dynamo Black and Chromatic Blue starting March 22.

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer – iQOO, said, “We are delighted to expand our #FullyLoaded Z Series with the launch of iQOO Z6 5G in India. We always strive for a high-performance offering for every smartphone, and with the launch of Z6 5G, we continue the quest by offering the fastest 5G smartphone in the 15K segment. Furthermore, to deliver the best performance under 15K, we have aggressively priced our 6+128GB offering at an effective price of INR 14,999, and this will set a new benchmark in the industry. We are confident that our Gen Z consumers will have a delightful experience using this power-packed device."

