Chinese smartphone maker, Iqoo , has announced a new smartphone for the Indian market. The new smartphone will be known as Iqoo Z6 and no surprises here either; it is going to be a 5G-enabled handset. Iqoo will be launching the Z6 5G on March 16 and will be an Amazon special phone. The Iqoo Z6 5G will come in the mid-segment and likely to come between ₹15,000 to ₹18,000 price bracket. The Notify me page is live for it.

Iqoo Z6 5G is going to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset in the octa-core format. The 6nm processor is 5G-enabled and can support multiple bands as and when it is available here. Coupled with that, the phone will come with LPDDR4X and is likely to get 6GB RAM. Iqoo will pack it with Android 12. It is also believed to feature the RAM expansion technology for heavy usage.

The Iqoo Z6 5G smartphone will come with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen size could be of 6.58 inches.

In cameras, the Iqoo Z6 5G is going to ship with triple camera set up and a single lens. There are possibility that Iqoo could use 50MP triple camera set up at the back along with an ultra-wide camera and a monochrome sensor. The selfie camera might be of 16MP resolution in Iqoo Z6.

The Iqoo Z6 5G is expected to feature a 4,500mAh battery supported by a 25W charger.

