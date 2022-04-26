Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / iQOO Z6 Pro 5G with 64MP camera launches tomorrow. This would be its price

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G with 64MP camera launches tomorrow. This would be its price

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be launched tomorrow.
1 min read . 05:54 PM IST Livemint

  • iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is going to get a 4,700mAh battery with 66W charger

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be launched tomorrow. The smartphone is going to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and 66W FlashCharge. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be unveiled via Amazon. Apart from the launch date, the Chinese smartphone maker has also hinted about the price of Z6 Pro 5G.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will arrive under the 25,000 price bracket. With the increase in interest for smartphone gaming over the past few years, there is a rise in demand for the smartphones that provide fast and seamless gaming experience, said iQOO.

iQOO has already launched the non-Pro variant, iQOO Z6 5G, last month with Snapdragon 695 and 120Hz refresh rate.

“The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G helps with the same and maintains high visual fidelity with efficient battery usage. The smartphone promises to deliver an ultra-gaming performance with industry-leading features to its Gen Z and millennial consumers," added iQOO.

The iQOO Z6 might come with a 120Hz refresh rate display coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is going to get a 4,700mAh battery as well along with 66W charger.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will use triple rear camera set up having 64MP main lens.