iQOO Z9 price drops by 26% on Amazon; here’s what it costs now

iQOO Z9 is available for ₹ 18,498 on Amazon, which is significantly less than its original MRP of ₹ 24,999. But, you can get it for even less. Here’s how.

If you have been eyeing an Android phone under ₹20,000, but don’t want to compromise on essentials, the iQOO Z9 is a good option after its recent price cut on Amazon. As of today, the device can be bought for ₹18,498, which is significantly less than its original MRP of ₹24,999 and represents a 26% price drop. Let us explain how this deal works and how you can get an even better price by combining offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO Z9 5G For ₹ 15,998: Deal Explained If you open Amazon right now and search for the iQOO Z9 5G, you will find the 8GB + 128GB model listed for Rs18,498. While you can purchase it for this price, you can sweeten the deal further by combining it with bank offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For instance, if you use compatible credit cards such as ICICI, HDFC, or OneCard, you can further reduce the price. We verified this using our Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, where the Amazon app displayed a discount of ₹2,500 on full payment.

This brought the effective price down to ₹15,998, making the phone even better value for money. On a regular ICICI Bank credit card, the discount reflected as ₹2,500 as well. OneCard users can avail of a ₹1,500 discount on EMI transactions as well. This is a great deal for the iQOO Z9, especially compared to its launch price.

iQOO Z9 Specifications The iQOO Z9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, a 5G-capable processor. It is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Coming to the display, the device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports 1,800 nits of peak brightness, which makes for decent visibility even outdoors. The device packs a large 5,000mAh battery, which supports 44W fast charging.

Talking about the optics, the phone gets a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera, capable of 4K video recording, Super Night Mode, and 2x optical zoom. It also features a 2MP secondary camera and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finally, for software, the iQOO Z9 runs on Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14.