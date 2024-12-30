iQOO Z9 Turbo recently made its China debut with some eye-catching specs, features, and a reasonable price. Now, iQOO is all set to launch the Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition in China on January 3, 2025, which includes a bigger battery, a new attractive colour variant, and other upgrades which set it apart from the previously launched Z9 Turbo. iQOO has been teasing the smartphone for quite some time, and it has finally revealed the China launch date along with new upgrades. iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will likely be launched in the mid-range smartphone market in China, however, the price may differ from the standard variant. Here’s everything you need to know about the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition specifications and upgrades The iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will be launched in China next month with four major upgrades over the standard Z9 Turbo. While the design will remain the same, iQOO will be introducing a new Flying Blue colour option alongside the black and white variant. The new blue colour also comes with a wave pattern on the rear panel, giving the device a new look. With a new colour option, the Endurance Edition will also be backed by an upgraded 6400mAh battery up from 6000mAh battery, offering enhanced battery life.

The smartphone will also consist of dual-frequency GPS for location accuracy. Lastly, the iQOO Z9 Turbo Endurance Edition will run on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15 or Android 14 version, which is yet to be confirmed. Apart from these upgrades, the Endurance Edition will retain similar specifications as the iQOO Z9 Turbo.