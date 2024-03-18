iQOO Z9 Turbo leaks: 1.5K Display, 80W charging, 6000mAh battery and everything expected
The upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo is rumored to include a 1.5K display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Leaks hint at a 6000mAh battery, 144Hz refresh rate, 50MP dual-camera, and 80W fast charging technology.
Fresh leaks have emerged suggesting that iQOO is gearing up to unveil a new addition to its smartphone lineup, following closely on the heels of the recently launched iQOO Z9. The upcoming device, tentatively dubbed the iQOO Z9 Turbo, promises to pack a punch with its upgraded specifications, as per insider revelations circulating online.