Fresh leaks have emerged suggesting that iQOO is gearing up to unveil a new addition to its smartphone lineup, following closely on the heels of the recently launched iQOO Z9. The upcoming device, tentatively dubbed the iQOO Z9 Turbo, promises to pack a punch with its upgraded specifications, as per insider revelations circulating online.

According to information shared on Weibo by Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Z9 Turbo is rumored to feature an impressive 1.5K display, although specifics regarding its size remain undisclosed at this stage. What's more, the smartphone is expected to be driven by Qualcomm's highly anticipated Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, speculated to be the latest entry-level variant within the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 family, bearing the model number V2352A.

Leaks also suggest that the iQOO Z9 Turbo could boast a substantial 6000mAh battery capacity, promising extended usage without frequent recharges. Speculation is rife regarding the display's refresh rate, with whispers hinting at a possible upgrade to 144Hz from the predecessor's 120Hz, potentially ensuring smoother visuals and enhanced user experience.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the iQOO Z9 Turbo might sport a 50MP dual-camera setup at the rear, promising improved photography capabilities compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the device is rumored to support rapid 80W fast charging technology, offering convenience and efficiency to users on the go.

In contrast, the iQOO Z9, launched just days ago, boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor, it offers 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device features a dual-camera configuration at the back, highlighted by a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 2MP telephoto lens. Notably, it houses a 5000mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging via USB Type-C.

As anticipation builds around the iQOO Z9 Turbo, smartphone enthusiasts eagerly await further official announcements from iQOO regarding its specifications, pricing, and availability.

