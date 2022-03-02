IRCTC starts Paytm QR code UPI payments at railway stations. Know how to use it

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Paytm today announced that it has further expanded its partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide digital ticketing services to consumers through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) installed at railway stations across the country. This is the first time Indian Railways is providing an option to pay digitally for ticketing services through UPI on ATVMs to promote cashless commuting among railway passengers. It has already gone live across all ATVM machines at railway stations in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ATVMs placed at the railway stations are touch-screen based ticketing kiosks that will allow passengers to pay digitally, without requiring smart cards.

The ATVMs placed at the railway stations are touch-screen based ticketing kiosks that will allow passengers to pay digitally, without requiring smart cards. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Passengers will be able to purchase unreserved train journey tickets, platform tickets, renew their seasonal tickets and recharge smart cards by scanning QR codes generated on the screens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paytm offers passengers the flexibility of paying through a variety of payment options — Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), Net Banking, Credit Card and Debit Card.

Paytm spokesperson said, "Having pioneered the QR code revolution in India, we are glad to take it forward by bringing ease of ticketing across railway stations. With our partnership with IRCTC, we are bringing Paytm QR solutions at Automatic Ticket Vending Machines of Indian Railways, through which passengers will be able to go for a completely cashless commute."

Paytm's latest digital payment solution for ATVMs is in addition to the various services offered by the company for railway passengers, including e-catering payments and reserved train ticket booking through its app. The new feature is in line with the company's effort to promote cashless transactions and digital payments across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to use the new digital payment feature on ATVMs

● At the ATVM located at the nearest railway station, select a route for ticket booking or enter a smart card number for recharge

● Choose Paytm as the payment option {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

● Scan the QR code displayed to conveniently complete the transaction

● Depending on the selection, a physical ticket will be generated or the smart card will be recharged

